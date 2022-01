WILMINGTON – The Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen brand is continuing to grow across Delaware and is now checking its most-desired location off its list: the city of Wilmington. Owned and operated by the OMG Hospitality restaurant group founded by neighbors and business partners Jim O’Donoghue and Lee Mikles, Grain has quickly grown from its original Newark location to four locations stretching from Kennett Square, Pa., to Lewes. In the first half of 2022, it will add the former Scratch MaGoo’s location in Trolley Square and a new location at the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO