Pete Davidson Wraps His Arms Around Kim Kardashian After Low-Key Pizza Date — Photos

By Natalie Hunter
 15 hours ago
MEGA

Pizza and chill? In these new photos, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are seen packing on hot PDA while waiting for food during their pizza date.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson,28, proved they’re just like the rest of us as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on a date. (MEGA)

While the two looked super affectionate at this moment, this was the most PDA they shared during the date. In an attempt to blend in, the stars reportedly kept it very low-key. “It was a very casual date without much flirting. No-one in the restaurant barely noticed them and Kim was on her phone at one point,” an on-looker at the pizza place told DailyMail.

Kim and Pete have been acting like a regular married couple lately going on casual dates and running errands together. On Saturday, Jan. 8 the reality TV star and actor were caught scoring deals at the Camarillo Premium Outlet. The couple wore all-black to blend in as they window-shopped at a discount store.

Hollywood’s latest A-list couple is taking it easy after their getaway to the Bahamas. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West reportedly wasn’t thrilled about the trip. Kim took Kanye to the same exact spot at Baker’s Bay for his 40th birthday and felt taking Pete there was “disrespectful,” sources close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.

While the Kim and Pete dating rumors started off as a joke after they did a sketch together on SNL, the relationship has become very serious for the King of Staten Island actor. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up.”

