It’s Over! Here Are All of the Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2022 So Far

Broken hearts but moving forward! Many celebrities have already called it quits this year and fans of the famous couples were left heartbroken. From Chris Olsen and Ian Paget to Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker, breakups in Hollywood began at the start of 2022.

During the first week of the year, TikTok fan-favorites Chris and Ian announced their breakup on January 7 to their fans. “Not an end, just a shift!” Chris said via TikTok. “We love you forever.”

Four days later, the former couple opened up about what led to their split – fame.

“Being in the public eye the way that we’ve been through these last like year and a half, two years, is wild,” Ian said in a joint YouTube video posted on January 11. “For now, we’ve just decided that it would probably be in our best interest to be moving through the world unromantically.”

Despite the glum news, Ian expressed his and Chris’ support for their fans. “We want you guys to be OK,” he added. “And we just wanted you guys to know, just because we’re not together in a romantic relationship doesn’t mean that we can’t work on a very meaningful, deep connection and relationship.”

Ian even mentioned he “will always love this human so much,” referring to Chris in the video.

And even though Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto announced his split from wife Bessy Gatto on the last day of 2021, the duo’s sudden breakup poured over into 2022 as fans were shocked at the news. While Joe announced the split in his post regarding his exit from the TruTV comedy show, his estranged wife also shared a statement to her own Instagram account that day.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate,” Bessy wrote via Instagram on December 31, 2021. “Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together.”

