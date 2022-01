When Don Henderson of New Kensington has a lunch break from his job as a graphic artist or time to kill, he reaches for one of his 400 cameras and takes to the streets. Henderson is one of six area photographers featured in “Pittsburgh Off the Wall,” an exhibition running Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ketchup City Creative in Sharpsburg. Former New Kensington resident Jaime Bird, whose work chronicles street life and streetscapes, is also among the photographers.

