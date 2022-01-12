ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Changes You Can Make to Become a Better Person

Belief.Net
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone wants to become a better person, but some people simply don’t know how. However, the pure fact that you are looking for ways to improve yourself by reading this article is already a good sign that you are on the right track. In...

www.beliefnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

7 Easy Ways to Become More Likeable

Research shows liking and loving are often triggered by simple, mundane factors that have little do with the people involved. These factors can be leveraged to make your more likeable, and help you make and strengthen social bonds. What determines whether you click with a new friend, or have chemistry...
SOCIAL MEDIA
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
marriage.com

How to Know When to Let Go of a Relationship: 15 Signs

Relationships go through periodic rough patches; that’s natural. Most are worth the peaks and valleys making partners strive to put forth immense effort to get through those tough times and come out stronger, closer, and with a more established band. There’s comfort, certainty, and familiarity in those bonds, so...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inc.com

If You Only Change 1 Thing for 2022, Stop Using This Phrase

As 2021 comes to an end, you're probably thinking about the past year and things you'd like to be different next year. That's only natural, and it can be a useful exercise even in an ordinary year. The past few years, as everyone knows, have been anything but ordinary. That means it is likely even more that we'd like to change as we cross into the new year.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
myfitnesspal.com

Who has a hobby to help them keep busy?

I'm new to the community pages and am returning to my fitness pal for the umpteenth time trying to get my weight down to help with pain issues. I can't exercise due to a back injury (seriously I'm not allowed to bend, lift, stretch or twist and haven't been for 3 years) and can't even walk far so I am relying on diet alone.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fast Company

3 reasons to stop being nice at work

At the age of six, between playing hopscotch, riding bikes, and drawing pictures, I learned an important lesson about how teams work based on the story of The Three Little Pigs, where an industrious farm animal and his two brothers built houses made of various materials. Each dwelling looked sturdy from the outside, but only one offered adequate protection when danger arrived.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Des Moines Register

These seven things can ruin ice fishing success. Here's what changes you should make in 2022

Ice fishing has been a passion of mine since 1990. The allure of cutting a hole in the ice to catch fish gets my blood pumping every winter. Growing up during my school days I eagerly awaited Sundays when we would trek out to the backwaters to stare down a hole waiting for bluegill to come along. As with any fisherman, not all days are great, but learning from those mistakes have made me a better angler throughout the years.
HOBBIES
gitconnected.com

How Much Money You Can Make In IT — A Story Based On My Personal Experience

The long answer is a bit more complex. I know that some of you are already tired of this new trend, especially when the new year is starting. I made seven figures in 2021 doing IT, and I made eight figures… Yeah, I bet you know it (I know it too). Nevertheless, I would like to shed some light because some of you can be confused, have trust issues, or generally would like to understand how salaries are shaped in the IT industry.
COMPUTERS
bravewords.com

6 Practical Tips To Succeed In Life On Your Own Terms

Success shouldn’t be a fixed or defined term. Success looks different for each and every person, and that is the key. Following your own path to success may have more bumps on the road than other people might have, but that doesn’t mean that you are failing. You are just telling the world, ‘I am succeeding on My Own Terms.’
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Salon

Climate change making you anxious? There's a therapist who can help you with that

Therapy looks a little different for Amanda Stemen's clients. Instead of meeting in an indoor office — perhaps one prototypically decorated with a fiddle-leaf fig plant, succulents, a noise machine, a chair on one side and a couch with very accessible tissues on the other — Stemen meets her clients outside, in nature. That's because Stemen isn't an average talk therapist, but an eco-therapist seeking to help her clients heal from the great outdoors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy