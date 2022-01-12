Russian River Brewing postpones release of ‘Pliny the Younger’

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Due to omicron cases continuing to rise across Sonoma County, the Russian River Brewing Company has delayed the release of ‘Pliny the Younger.’

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, a new health order was issued in Sonoma County which bans large gatherings — This overlaps with the release of ‘Pliny the Younger.’

After discussing the possibilities with the County Supervisor, the City of Santa Rosa, and other officials, the brewing company made the decision to postpone the release from Feb. 4 to March 25.

“Just really for health and safety reasons. Out of an abundance of caution to not only protect our staff but also the community at large,” co-owner Natalie Cilurzo said.

In addition, the brewing company has been dealing with several employees testing positive for COVID and has never experienced this many employee sick calls at one time.

For the first week of Jan. 2022, they were forced to close the brewpubs for several days. The next week, due to being short-staffed, they were limited to select menu items and reduced hours.

The new health order in Sonoma County bans large gatherings and urges residents to stay home for 30 days as cases surge.

Cilurzo is optimistic about the new release date and even suggested the new date may become permanent.

For those still looking to grab a pint of Pliny the Younger next month, Cilurzo says wholesale accounts will still be getting kegs beginning the week of Feb. 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.