ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Russian River Brewing postpones release of ‘Pliny the Younger’

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrNqM_0dk7EqZa00

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Due to omicron cases continuing to rise across Sonoma County, the Russian River Brewing Company has delayed the release of ‘Pliny the Younger.’

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, a new health order was issued in Sonoma County which bans large gatherings — This overlaps with the release of ‘Pliny the Younger.’

Sonoma County restricts large gatherings amid COVID surge

After discussing the possibilities with the County Supervisor, the City of Santa Rosa, and other officials, the brewing company made the decision to postpone the release from Feb. 4 to March 25.

“Just really for health and safety reasons. Out of an abundance of caution to not only protect our staff but also the community at large,” co-owner Natalie Cilurzo said.

In addition, the brewing company has been dealing with several employees testing positive for COVID and has never experienced this many employee sick calls at one time.

For the first week of Jan. 2022, they were forced to close the brewpubs for several days. The next week, due to being short-staffed, they were limited to select menu items and reduced hours.

Survey: Majority of San Francisco restaurants in favor of booster mandate

The new health order in Sonoma County bans large gatherings and urges residents to stay home for 30 days as cases surge.

Cilurzo is optimistic about the new release date and even suggested the new date may become permanent.

For those still looking to grab a pint of Pliny the Younger next month, Cilurzo says wholesale accounts will still be getting kegs beginning the week of Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area-based sticker business to move from Petaluma to Utah

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will be moving its headquarters from Petaluma to Utah, the company said Wednesday in a letter. Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will leave its 50,000 square-foot building in the Bay Area and has a building lined up in Utah to move its operations there this upcoming spring. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Restaurants
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Restaurants
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Nurses protest at Bay Area hospitals for safer working conditions

(BCN) — Nurses plan to demonstrate at eight Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry. The union action — planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union — will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County adopts ordinance prohibiting smoking in multi-unit residences in unincorporated areas

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — After three years of discussions and community outreach, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting smoking in multi-unit residences located in the county’s unincorporated areas. On Tuesday, County supervisors passed the ordinance — designed to reduce the negative impacts of secondhand smoke while addressing health inequities […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Food Drink#Russian River Brewing#Omicron#Covid#The County Supervisor#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

San Francisco Mayor announces new order amid COVID-19 surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – As San Francisco continues to weather a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced a new order that will require hospitals and large health care systems to prove to the city that they are meeting patient testing needs in a timely manner. The new […]
KRON4 News

San Francisco health officials: Upgrade masks, update vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health says masks should be upgraded and vaccines need to be updated. Health officials have also made changes to booster requirements at large events such as concerts and sports games. A cloth mask like this doesn’t cut it when it comes to omicron. The experts […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRON4 News

San Francisco shares plan to meet COVID test demand

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All San Francisco public school students and teachers will receive an at-home COVID-19 test kit by Friday, the superintendent said Tuesday. This comes as the county’s health officer, Dr. Grant Colfax, explains that San Francisco is currently in the worst of its omicron variant surge – with an ‘all-time high’ in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy