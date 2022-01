BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan kicked off the 2022 legislative session Wednesday by discussing his legislative priorities with reporters in Annapolis. Hogan highlighted his interest in passing crime-fighting legislation to shore up pay and training for police officers. He also wants to provide tax relief for Marylanders who run small businesses or are planning for retirement. The governor, who already announced his intention to use last year’s budget surplus on tax relief, estimates this tax cut would bring $4.6 billion in relief for Marylanders and businesses. “We’ve pushed the largest tax cut in state history,” Hogan said. “It got passed last year...

