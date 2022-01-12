ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

NAIA women’s basketball rankings (1-12-22)

By JAKE JONES
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMTbG_0dk7DtBY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) is the new No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 3 Thomas More (Ky.) [20] 15-1 591
2 4 Southeastern (Fla.) [1] 16-1 562
3 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) 15-1 554
4 8 The Master’s (Calif.) 18-0 528
5 2 Westmont (Calif.) 13-2 503
6 5 Carroll (Mont.) 15-3 498
7 7 Marian (Ind.) 14-2 487
8 10 Morningside (Iowa) 13-3 432
9 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 16-2 431
10 9 Sterling (Kan.) 16-1 427
11 11 Indiana Wesleyan 16-2 410
12 15 Clarke (Iowa) 16-2 357
13 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) 14-3 348
14 13 Northwestern (Iowa) 15-3 337
15 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 15-1 333
15 20 Bryan (Tenn.) 15-0 333
17 12 Indiana Tech 16-2 296
18 18 Rio Grande (Ohio) 17-1 244
19 22 Concordia (Neb.) 11-6 237
20 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 7-5 202
21 17 Dakota State (S.D.) 13-6 179
22 NR Providence (Mont.) 16-3 160
23 19 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 11-5 154
24 NR Loyola (La.) 8-3 128
25 21 Montana Western 12-4 114

Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)

Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

NAIA softball preseason rankings (1-12-22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After ending 2021 as the national runners-up, Oregon Tech will begin 2022 as the top team in the preseason edition of the Top 25. The Owls received 17 of 18 first place votes after finishing the season 48-10 a year ago. College of Idaho took the No. 2 spot with Science & […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Big Ten releases 2022 football schedules for Hawkeyes and Huskers

The University of Iowa football team opens the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday. The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

NWC’s Van Kalsbeek, Dordt’s Veerbeek named GPAC Players of the Week

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played Jan. 3-9, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.  Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week Women – Ashtyn Veerbeek, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Weather#Naia Women#Wayland Baptist#Indiana Wesleyan#Central Methodist#Indiana Tech#S D Rrb 13#Montana Western
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-11-22)

Boys ScoresBoyden-Hull 66, Unity Christian 44Council Bluffs Lincoln 64, Sioux City East 56West Sioux 77, Akron-Westfield 59Kingsley-Pierson 45, Lawton-Bronson 28OABCIG 69, Woodbury Central 58Siouxland Christian 62, River Valley 51Ridge View 61, MVAOCOU 28MMCRU 55, Trinity Christian 47Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Gehlen Catholic 42Underwood 56, IKM-Manning 40South Sioux City 76, Sioux City North 66Okoboji 65, George-Little […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Martina McBride show rescheduled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Orpheum Theatre performance is being rescheduled due to COVID-19. A press release from the event venue stated, due to a COVID exposure, Martina McBride’s January 13 performance is being moved to March 3. Pre-purchased tickets will be honored at the March 3 show. For any other questions, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Carrie Underwood is coming to the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Country music fans will be waiting all day for Sunday night, August 21st, at the Iowa State Fair – and the return of Carrie Underwood to the grandstand stage. The country superstar – and voice of NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’ – returns to the fair for the first time […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy