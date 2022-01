MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the men arrested in connection with the killing of rapper Young Dolph had a history of violent crime, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Authorities also said that they have not yet identified a motive for the shooting. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in Memphis on Nov. 17.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO