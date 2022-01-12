ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

‘Huge problem’: Experts concerned paid sick policies are worsening omicron surge

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sophie Bress
8 News Now
8 News Now
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255Zbo_0dk7Ckji00

( KTVX ) – As the omicron variant rips through our communities, it seems like we all have a friend, family member, or coworker who is sick with or has recently recovered from the coronavirus.

But despite the recent surge, some companies have reduced COVID sick time to align with the amended CDC policy , which states that people with COVID need only to quarantine for a minimum of five days, as opposed to the previous ten. Walmart recently announced its policy would align with the CDC guidance, and cut its COVID paid sick leave in half.

After the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFRCA) – which provided resources to those affected by COVID-19, including mandatory two-week paid sick leave – expired at the end of 2021, some workers aren’t afforded any extra time off for COVID-related concerns.

“It’s really a huge problem,” said Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the progressive think tank, the Center for Economic Policy and Research, and an expert in labor economics and paid sick leave. “It’s a problem for the frontline workers, the health care workers, the people who clean offices. They don’t have any time off like this.”

Bill introduced in Congress to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests

Low-wage workers are especially vulnerable. Only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If essential workers get sick with omicron, it not only affects their health, but it can cause a ripple effect in the economy.

“I think what a lot of people are really worried about is that we’re going to see really large-scale staffing shortages in key industries,” said Dean Baker, a visiting economics professor at the University of Utah. “In the hospitals, we know a lot of health care personnel have been getting sick. We’re already short-staffed at many hospitals, so if, on top of that, you have 5% or 10% of your workforce out because they have COVID, that’s a really big deal.”

And with the new absence of COVID-allotted paid sick leave, experts say workers may be prompted to come into work with mild symptoms, or while they are awaiting test results. According to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Public Health has amended its policies to allow asymptomatic health care workers who have tested positive for the virus to return to work immediately.

According to Appelbaum, when people don’t have paid sick days and have no symptoms – or mild ones – they might not get tested and could continue to work from their offices despite the risk.

“And what is their choice?” she asked rhetorically. “What they say is: ‘If I take a test and it shows I’m positive, I won’t be able to come into work and I don’t have any paid sick days. I don’t have very much in savings and I certainly can’t cover my rent out of my savings if I don’t work.’”

According to Baker, it benefits both employers and employees to have a more liberal paid sick leave policy as the country continues to combat omicron.

“In a context where you have something that is highly contagious, which certainly omicron is, it’s to the employer’s benefit to err on the side of saying: ‘OK, maybe you’re not that sick, we’re not sure, but we don’t want you to come to work,’” he said. “Having special sick days if someone has used up all of their sick leave would be to most employers’ advantage because they really shouldn’t want someone to come into work sick and infect the rest of their workforce.”

The data seems to back up these assertions. According to an October 2020 study , adopting a COVID-specific paid sick leave policy after the passage of the FFRCA resulted in a decrease of approximately 400 fewer new COVID cases per day.

“In the states where these laws went into effect and employers actually provided the paid sick days, we see the flattening of the COVID curve,” Appelbaum said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

13 Reasons Americans Aren’t Getting Vaccinated

The omicron variant accounted for more than 95% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the last week of 2021, according to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Although omicron is reportedly causing less severe illness than the delta variant, the increased level of transmission would keep hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baker
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Care Workers Gather Downtown To Demand Changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local health care workers gathered downtown Wednesday to demand their employers make changes. Some say they are stretched so thin that getting up and coming to work every day can often feel like a daunting task. Workers held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening on the Rachel Carson Bridge. The candles represented the thousands of workers who have walked off the job due to COVID working conditions throughout the pandemic. (Photo: KDKA) A number of workers from both Allegheny Health Network and UPMC talked about the toll the nationwide nursing shortage and other working conditions are taking on them. They gathered to...
ADVOCACY
The Cullman Tribune

COVID-19 boosters now authorized for ages 12-15, dosing interval lowered, additional primary dose recommended for certain immunocompromised children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has notified Alabama healthcare providers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have endorsed new recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations. The updates came about after a thorough and ongoing review of the available safety and efficacy data by the Food and Drug Administration in the setting of surging COVID-19 cases in adults and children, the CDC noted. Known and potential benefits of additional doses were determined to outweigh any potential risks of vaccine. Changes are summarized as follows: Authorizes the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Labor Economics#Covid#The University Of Utah
myrgv.com

Expert: Omicron variant still cause for concern

HARLINGEN — Don’t press your luck. Just because the omicron variant of COVID-19 isn’t as serious as some of the other strains, that doesn’t mean you can walk around like it’s no big deal, according to a local health expert. There seems to be an...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Montanan

Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge

A coalition of Montana medical groups warned on Tuesday that hospitals are once again at risk of being extended beyond their caregiving capacity as the more transmissible omicron variant starts to spread across the state. “This wave is different, and it has the potential to tax our hospitals more than any previous wave … the […] The post Health officials warn of hospital overcrowding with oncoming omicron surge appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

Covid vaccines prevented nearly a quarter-million deaths last spring

The Covid vaccination campaign in the United States cut hospitalizations and deaths by nearly half in the first six months of 2021, new research suggests. The shots saved nearly 241,000 lives and prevented almost 1.2 million hospitalizations, according to a model published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy