Teen entrepreneur becomes owner of Sanibel cafe

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – When she was 15 years old, Jianna Senkeleski found the perfect part-time job at the Sanibel Sprout cafe on Sanibel Island.

But little did she know that the gig would eventually materialize into something much bigger. Last year, the cafe’s original owner, Nikki Rood, decided she would sell the business and move out of state.

Nikki received many offers to purchase the cafe, including one from Jianna.

“People go away to get these opportunities,” Jianna said.

Knowing the cafe would be in good hands, Nikki decided to sell the Sanibel Sprout to Jianna. She is now the cafe’s owner at just 19.

“It took a lot of quick maturing because I had never dealt with buying a business or setting any of this stuff up,” Jianna, who used her savings to help purchase the cafe, said.

During her first few weeks in business, Jianna assembled an all-female staff and continued the cafe’s vegan, all-natural mission.

“I think my biggest hope is that people will see we’re different not just because I’m young, but because of how we treat people,” Jianna said.