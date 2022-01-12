ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Teen entrepreneur becomes owner of Sanibel cafe

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AESZ_0dk7CXD900

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – When she was 15 years old, Jianna Senkeleski found the perfect part-time job at the Sanibel Sprout cafe on Sanibel Island.

But little did she know that the gig would eventually materialize into something much bigger. Last year, the cafe’s original owner, Nikki Rood, decided she would sell the business and move out of state.

Nikki received many offers to purchase the cafe, including one from Jianna.

“People go away to get these opportunities,” Jianna said.

Knowing the cafe would be in good hands, Nikki decided to sell the Sanibel Sprout to Jianna. She is now the cafe’s owner at just 19.

“It took a lot of quick maturing because I had never dealt with buying a business or setting any of this stuff up,” Jianna, who used her savings to help purchase the cafe, said.

During her first few weeks in business, Jianna assembled an all-female staff and continued the cafe’s vegan, all-natural mission.

“I think my biggest hope is that people will see we’re different not just because I’m young, but because of how we treat people,” Jianna said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
The Hill

McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' Jan. 6 probe

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel "is not conducting a legitimate investigation." McCarthy, in a statement released hours after the committee asked him to voluntarily...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Sanibel, FL
Business
City
Sanibel, FL
ABC News

Ronnie Spector, voice of The Ronettes, dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Chicago Teachers Union approves COVID-19 protocols as students return for in-person learning

The Chicago Teachers Union voted late Wednesday to approve a new set of COVID-19 protocols, the union announced, ending a dispute with Chicago Public Schools that resulted in several days of canceled classes. But the union said the agreement "covers only a portion" of its proposed safety protocols and vowed to continue efforts to push for further health measures.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#The Sanibel Sprout
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy