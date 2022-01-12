ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

3 Men Arrested After Allegedly Posing As Police Officers, Attempting To Kidnap Man

cbslocal.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men posing as police officers are in custody....

newyork.cbslocal.com

Report Annapolis

Local Man Arrested After Police Seize Nearly 10 Pounds of Pot, More Than $9K in Cash During Drug Bust in Pasadena

A local man was arrested after police seized nearly 10 pounds of marijuana and more than $9,000 in cash during a drug bust in Pasadena. In December of 2021, narcotics detectives received information regarding suspected drug CDS distribution activity at a residence in the 1000 block of Cape Splitt Harbor. On December 21, 2021, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence resulting in the seizure of eight pounds of suspected marijuana and $9,005.00 U.S. currency.
PASADENA, MD
cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Man Charged With Kidnapping After Stealing Car Left Running With 3-Year-Old Child Inside

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 45-year-old Twin Cities man is facing kidnapping charges after he stole a car left running Thursday with a 3-year-old child inside. Tyler Moore, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony or flight and one count of auto theft, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted of the kidnapping charge alone, he could face up to 40 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dsp.delaware.gov

New Castle Man Arrested for Attempted Murder- New Castle

New Castle- Delaware State Police arrested Ezekiel Tamba, 23, of New Castle, for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Monday morning. On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:46 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a shooting in the Walmart parking lot located at 117 Wilton Blvd. New Castle. Upon arrival troopers observed a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan in the parking lot with front end damage as well as multiple bullet holes to the front windshield. Investigation determined a 29-year-old victim of Bear, DE, was sitting inside of his vehicle when an unknown subject approached the driver’s side door and asked for money. When the victim advised the suspect that he didn’t have any, the suspect displayed a handgun and began firing rounds. The victim was struck multiple times and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for injuries to the head and neck.
NEW CASTLE, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
arizonadailyindependent.com

Man Arrested For Burglary, Assaulting Phoenix Police Officer

A 27-year-old man, Matthew Bia, has been arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and commercial burglary after breaking into a business near 51st Avenue and Baseline just before midnight on January 7. Officers were called to the area after a witness saw Bia break into a business. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Man allegedly kidnaps daughter at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter at gunpoint. According to the criminal complaint, Jeremiah Maria pulled a gun on his wife before kidnapping their daughter and stealing his wife’s car. Police were interviewing people outside of Jeremiah’s apartment when he pulled up in the stolen car with the child […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg mother and daughter arrested after fleeing alleged forgery attempt at bank

A Leesburg mother and her daughter were arrested after fleeing an alleged forgery attempt at a local bank. An employee of South State Bank in Tavares called 911 on New Year’s Eve reporting an attempt to pass a forged check, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. The driver, a woman in a blue Honda van, was still in the drive-through lane when officers arrived on the scene at the bank on East Burleigh Boulevard.
LEESBURG, FL
CBS DFW

22-Year-Old Faces Stalking Charge After Allegedly Placing Tracker On Woman’s Car, Threatening Her

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested Ali Gharrawi, 22, and booked him into the Harris County Jail for felony stalking. Ali Gharrawi, 22 (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) On January 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 14900 block of Mueschke road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, a woman told them Gharrawi was following her. She also expressed fear that he would harm her, deputies said. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Gharrawi allegedly placed a tracker on the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else. “His bond was set at $2,500 out of the 185th District Court,” said Constable Herman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WLFI.com

Man arrested after allegedly robbing a convenience store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Lafayette convenience store. Lafayette police were called to the Friendly Market on Kossuth Street about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The clerks told police a man walked in and said he had a gun. He then went behind the...
LAFAYETTE, IN

