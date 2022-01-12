3 Men Arrested After Allegedly Posing As Police Officers, Attempting To Kidnap Man

New Castle- Delaware State Police arrested Ezekiel Tamba, 23, of New Castle, for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Monday morning. On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:46 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a shooting in the Walmart parking lot located at 117 Wilton Blvd. New Castle. Upon arrival troopers observed a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan in the parking lot with front end damage as well as multiple bullet holes to the front windshield. Investigation determined a 29-year-old victim of Bear, DE, was sitting inside of his vehicle when an unknown subject approached the driver’s side door and asked for money. When the victim advised the suspect that he didn’t have any, the suspect displayed a handgun and began firing rounds. The victim was struck multiple times and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for injuries to the head and neck.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO