3 Men Arrested After Allegedly Posing As Police Officers, Attempting To Kidnap Man

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested Ali Gharrawi, 22, and booked him into the Harris County Jail for felony stalking.
Ali Gharrawi, 22 (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)
On January 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 14900 block of Mueschke road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, a woman told them Gharrawi was following her. She also expressed fear that he would harm her, deputies said.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Gharrawi allegedly placed a tracker on the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.
“His bond was set at $2,500 out of the 185th District Court,” said Constable Herman.
Comments / 0