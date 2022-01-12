ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers place OL Lucas Patrick on COVID-19 reserve list

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers got starting right tackle Billy Turner back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, but another starter along the offensive line landed on the list a day later. The team placed Lucas Patrick on the reserve list on Wednesday.

The Packers are off this week during the first round of the playoffs but will play the lowest remaining seed in the NFC next Saturday or Sunday at Lambeau Field. The team is practicing, but Patrick won’t be available until he’s cleared and activated back to the 53-man roster.

Patrick has started 13 games for the Packers this season, including 11 at center. With Josh Myers back in the lineup for Week 18, Patrick started at right guard.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that he believes Patrick is one of the team’s five best offensive linemen and is expected to start in the playoffs, likely at right guard.

Under new NFL protocols, Patrick should have no problems returning to the team in time to play next week.

The Packers also signed offensive lineman Ben Braden to the practice squad. He was released from the active roster on Monday.

