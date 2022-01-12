ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Covid vaccinations off to uneven start as Southern states lag

By Elliott Ramos
NBC News
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Two months after children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for Covid-19 shots, vaccination rates are lagging in Southern states. Nationally, more than...

