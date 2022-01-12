Child Covid vaccinations off to uneven start as Southern states lag
By Elliott Ramos
NBC News
16 hours ago
Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Two months after children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for Covid-19 shots, vaccination rates are lagging in Southern states. Nationally, more than...
Suspicion, misinformation, complacency and delays because of the holidays and bad weather have combined to produce alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rates in U.S. children ages 5 to 11, authorities say. As of Tuesday, just over 17% were fully vaccinated, more than two months after shots for the age group became...
Most reported Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are still from the delta variant, not omicron, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday. Covid deaths, based on a seven-day moving average, have reached 1,600 per day in the U.S., a 40 percent increase over...
Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, is crushing health care workers already under strain from nearly two years of grappling with a pandemic — a situation that could result in "irreversible patient impacts," experts say. “With omicron, the community spread is so great that this issue alone is going...
Access to gender-affirming hormone therapy in adolescence is associated with better mental health outcomes for transgender adults, according to a new study. The research, published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, was based on data from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, which surveyed more than 27,000 trans people across the country. It compared the psychological distress and suicidal thoughts experienced by 12,738 trans adults who had access to gender-affirming hormones during early adolescence, late adolescence or adulthood to the distress and suicidal thoughts experienced by 8,860 trans adults who desired hormones but never had access to them.
As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, it’s become more common for people to have the drug in their system, leaving public health officials grappling with a thorny question: What constitutes impaired driving?. For alcohol, the cutoff is uniform: A blood alcohol concentration above 0.08 percent. But there...
NBC News' Jo Ling Kent breaks down how health insurance companies will follow the Biden administration's guidance in covering costs for eight at-home Covid-19 tests per person, per month. Jan. 13, 2022.
Last week’s winter storm that caused road closures and a standstill on a highway forced a Virginia mother in labor to brave the elements on foot. NBC News’ Tom Llamas explains how the woman avoided downed trees and power lines while having contractions to deliver her baby at a hospital.Jan. 13, 2022.
Researchers at Stanford Medicine set a Guinness World Record for the fastest DNA sequencing technique of 5 hours and 2 minutes that cracked a medical mystery and allowed a young boy to receive a new heart. NBC News’s Joshua Johnson speaks with Stanford professor Dr. Euan Ashley about the discovery. Jan. 13, 2022.
Nearly three years before last week's deadly row house fire in Philadelphia killed a dozen people, a bill to upgrade smoke alarms and prevent such tragedies was introduced in the Pennsylvania state Legislature. The bill, House Bill 1236, would have required all rental properties in the state to install tamper-proof...
Just like the year before, the pandemic was the silent uninvited guest at gatherings this past holiday season. As we now enter year three of dealing with Covid, it’s only human nature to wonder when we will return to normalcy. But if “normalcy” is defined as completely eradicating Covid-19, we’ll never be normal again, as the likelihood that we’ll face another variant like omicron or delta, not to mention a future coronavirus or another pathogen, is very real.
The pandemic, particularly the recent delta and omicron waves, has wreaked havoc on blood donations in the U.S., prompting the American Red Cross to launch a nationwide drive to replenish depleted supplies. The nonprofit medical and emergency relief organization said in a statement Tuesday that it's "facing a national blood...
Boston has begun sweeping away tents in an area of the city dubbed “Methadone Mile,” as new Mayor Michelle Wu outlaws encampments while promising to provide housing for the people living in them. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.Jan. 13, 2022.
Delta Air Lines lost $408 million in the final quarter of 2021, dragged down by a Covid-19 surge that rocked the airline in December, and the carrier predicted Thursday that it will suffer one more quarterly loss before travel perks up in spring and summer. CEO Ed Bastian said 8,000...
A lawsuit filed against the Oxford Community School District, the high school's principal and several others allege that administrators knew Ethan Crumbley was dangerous before he allegedly shot and killed four people and wounded seven others. The federal lawsuit was filed in early December but was amended last week to...
Some tenants in New York City are coming home to find the locks on the doors changed or their personal belongings discarded. In extreme cases, they have experienced harassment or assault as landlords try to force them to vacate. Housing advocates are sounding the alarm as they see an increase...
