Music

Fannie Lou Hamer's America | Promo

nhpbs.org
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Lou Hamer's America is a portrait of a civil rights activist and...

video.nhpbs.org

uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
POLITICS
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
fgazette.com

America’s second rebirth

On July 4, 1776, a group of men declared that the 13 colonies of the British Crown that were located on the North American Continent were now independent. It was declared that they had the right to make their own laws, engage in commerce, have their own standing army and grant life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to their residents. This was the birth of the United States of America. The spirit that built this country continued and led to expansion of this nation by direct procurements such as the Louisiana Purchase by Jefferson, Alaska by Seward and military operations by Polk. The use of the sword, considered acceptable throughout the world at that time, provided such areas as Texas and California. Our country endured a paralyzing four-year-long civil war that we still celebrate in all parts of the country as a part of our heritage. Through all of the ups and downs, hardships and triumphs, births and deaths, the people of this country molded it into a place where dreams could come true and a person had the opportunity to excel in life.
POLITICS
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
SOCIETY
nhpbs.org

BBC World News America

BBC WORLD NEWS AMERICA delivers coverage and analysis of international events and issues with a fresh perspective, connecting the dots between the United States and the world. Katty Kay serves as series anchor. Wed, Jan 12 5:30 P.M. Thu, Jan 13 5:30 P.M. Thu, Jan 13 5:30 P.M. Fri, Jan...
WORLD
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
POPSUGAR

Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
EDUCATION
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
neworleanssun.com

America's white supremacy is a myth, and here's the proof

Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives? narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white. According to a recent US Department of Labour report, Asian women out-earned white men...
SOCIETY
Health.com

Asian American Actress Caroline Donica Talks Reconciling the Worlds of Her Adoptive and Birth Parents

During her childhood, Caroline Donica felt isolated from both her South Korean roots and the American culture she was raised in. "Growing up as a Korean kid with white parents in the South was challenging—especially at the time when we were adopted," she tells Health in the video above. Donica's video is part of Dotdash Meredith's See/Her "Multiplicity" series, which follows various women at different stages in life and explores who they feel they must be in order to fit into mainstream culture.
CELEBRITIES
folkworks.org

Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

Meet The Black American Man Educating Others On The Beauty Of Caribbean Spanish

Rickie, a YouTuber and Spanish language educator, creates content for learners hoping to speak Spanish fluently and confidently. Identifying as 100% from the United States with “a Latin heart”, his content gained traction on his channel, Bilingüe Blogs, when people noticed how impossible it was to tell that his Dominican Republic Spanish accent was not his native one.
SOCIETY

