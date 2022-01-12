Top ranked Fairmont Senior off to familiar start, keeps focus on upcoming opponent

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior is at a familiar spot in the high school basketball regular season.

The Polar Bears post a 10-0 record and are ranked as the top team in Class-AAA.

With several consecutive years of success, this type of start is expected for the Polar Bears and motivates them to stay on track.

“I mean I expected nothing less from our team. I knew we should come out and have a really good start to the season. We have five seniors and I’m just really excited and it makes me want to win even more,” Laynie Beresford, senior guard said.

This is all familiar to the Polar Bears who went undefeated in the regular season last year. Fairmont wants to keep pushing forward and keep a zero in the loss column.

To remain as the top team in the state, Fairmont Senior can’t overlook any opponent. Instead they focus on beating whatever team is next on the schedule and they use every game to get better.

“A lot of perseverance. I think it’s a lot harder to play against teams who aren’t up to our level rather than playing teams who are. I think the competitiveness isn’t always there for other teams but for us, we really have to stay focused. We almost have to use it as a practice because those are the games we use to get better and prepare for the harder teams that are going to be more competitive,” Meredith Maier, senior forward said.

The Polar Bears look to extend their winning streak on Thursday where they host Buckhannon-Upshur.

