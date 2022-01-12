Family First

Among the most intelligent mollusks that swim the seven seas are octopi, creatures with eight suction-cup-lined legs, each of which can literally think independently. They live short lives, spending much of their 1 to 2 years in the sea hiding from predators while stealth-hunting crabs and other crustaceans. It turns out that humans can learn something from them, too. “My Octopus Teacher,” a Netflix Original Documentary, tells the story of South African documentary filmmaker and naturalist Craig Foster, who begins daily free-diving exercises and eventually forms a heartwarming bond with a female common octopus that lets Foster in on her everyday life beneath the waves. She allows him to investigate her burrow, watch her sleep and observe how she avoids the ever-present pyjama sharks that love nothing more than eating octopi. Foster’s encounters with the octopus teach him about the fragility of life and how humans can connect with nature.
