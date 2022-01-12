Family First

Receiving a letter or a phone call from a loved one who’s incarcerated is bittersweet. Sweet, because you know they’re alive and doing as well as they can be. Bitter, because it reminds you of where they are and the pain of not being able to hug them. Letters, phone calls and visits are what a family has to speak with their loved ones. At the time I was writing two letters, one to my older brother and one to my younger brother. Both were incarcerated at the same time at Worcester House of Correction. Double the letters and double the pain. My older brother growing up was the person I wanted to be, while I shared a room with my annoying younger brother. Due to personal decisions and the many factors that impact low-income families of color, led both of my brothers to be locked up and it’s always around the holidays that their presence is missed most.

