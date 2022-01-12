ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Watkins has helped lead Schroeder to one of their best starts in school history

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 15 hours ago

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Special. That’s one way to describe Schroeder sophomore Mariah Watkins.

“She’s unlike any player that I’ve ever coached before,” said Codi Mrozek, a first year head coach for the Warriors.

Watkins, is a sophomore averaging nearly 25 points a game for the Warriors. She also holds a Division one offer from Niagara.

“My first season as the JV coach and I had her for one day and then she got pulled up to varsity,” said Mrozek. “I knew in that practice that I had her I was like yeah she’s leaving me. There’s no way that she’s going to be staying with me this season.”

Earlier this season, Watkins scored 42 points in a Warriors win over Irondequoit. A 42 point performance is special in itself, but it’s even more memorable considering that it was her birthday.

Watkins began her varsity career in 8th grade where she put 12 points a game. Since then, she has worked every offseason to take her game to the next level.

“From being raised working hard that hard work translates into the game just knowing the skills I have and just constantly working to get them better,” said Mariah Watkins. “It’s just made me more confident in everything that I do.”

Mariah isn’t the only member of the Watkins family suiting up for the Lady Warriors this season. Her younger sister, Bria is a freshman on the team and averaging double digits herself.

“We have the chemistry from knowing each other’s game so well,” said Mariah Watkins. “That you can just see on the court it just works so well with each other.”

The Watkins sisters come from a competitive background. Their older sister Anya, who is now playing at Ithaca college, played on the team last year. The three of them together led to some pretty intense backyard battles growing up.

“In my household, we’ve always been raised competition is the best,” said Bria Watkins. “You know if its ping pong, we’re playing cards or those driveway battles. We just always compete against each other and push ourselves to the max.”

The Watkins sisters and the Warriors are off to a 6-3 start and are ranked 18th in the state in Class A. Schroeder will take the floor next Friday, January 14th at home against Rush-Henrietta.

