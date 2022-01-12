ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Huge problem’: Experts concerned paid sick policies are worsening omicron surge

By Sophie Bress, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7lP6_0dk79A5000

( KTVX ) – As the omicron variant rips through our communities, it seems like we all have a friend, family member, or coworker who is sick with or has recently recovered from the coronavirus.

But despite the recent surge, some companies have reduced COVID sick time to align with the amended CDC policy , which states that people with COVID need only to quarantine for a minimum of five days, as opposed to the previous ten. Walmart recently announced its policy would align with the CDC guidance, and cut its COVID paid sick leave in half.

After the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFRCA) – which provided resources to those affected by COVID-19, including mandatory two-week paid sick leave – expired at the end of 2021, some workers aren’t afforded any extra time off for COVID-related concerns.

“It’s really a huge problem,” said Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the progressive think tank, the Center for Economic Policy and Research, and an expert in labor economics and paid sick leave. “It’s a problem for the frontline workers, the health care workers, the people who clean offices. They don’t have any time off like this.”

Why are at-home COVID-19 rapid test prices rising?

Low-wage workers are especially vulnerable. Only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If essential workers get sick with omicron, it not only affects their health, but it can cause a ripple effect in the economy.

“I think what a lot of people are really worried about is that we’re going to see really large-scale staffing shortages in key industries,” said Dean Baker, a visiting economics professor at the University of Utah. “In the hospitals, we know a lot of health care personnel have been getting sick. We’re already short-staffed at many hospitals, so if, on top of that, you have 5% or 10% of your workforce out because they have COVID, that’s a really big deal.”

And with the new absence of COVID-allotted paid sick leave, experts say workers may be prompted to come into work with mild symptoms, or while they are awaiting test results. According to reporting by the Los Angeles Times, the California Department of Public Health has amended its policies to allow asymptomatic health care workers who have tested positive for the virus to return to work immediately.

According to Appelbaum, when people don’t have paid sick days and have no symptoms – or mild ones – they might not get tested and could continue to work from their offices despite the risk.

Do you have COVID-19, flu, or a cold? How to tell the difference

“And what is their choice?” she asked rhetorically. “What they say is: ‘If I take a test and it shows I’m positive, I won’t be able to come into work and I don’t have any paid sick days. I don’t have very much in savings and I certainly can’t cover my rent out of my savings if I don’t work.’”

According to Baker, it benefits both employers and employees to have a more liberal paid sick leave policy as the country continues to combat omicron.

“In a context where you have something that is highly contagious, which certainly omicron is, it’s to the employer’s benefit to err on the side of saying: ‘OK, maybe you’re not that sick, we’re not sure, but we don’t want you to come to work,’” he said. “Having special sick days if someone has used up all of their sick leave would be to most employers’ advantage because they really shouldn’t want someone to come into work sick and infect the rest of their workforce.”

The data seems to back up these assertions. According to an October 2020 study , adopting a COVID-specific paid sick leave policy after the passage of the FFRCA resulted in a decrease of approximately 400 fewer new COVID cases per day.

“In the states where these laws went into effect and employers actually provided the paid sick days, we see the flattening of the COVID curve,” Appelbaum said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baker
myrgv.com

Expert: Omicron variant still cause for concern

HARLINGEN — Don’t press your luck. Just because the omicron variant of COVID-19 isn’t as serious as some of the other strains, that doesn’t mean you can walk around like it’s no big deal, according to a local health expert. There seems to be an...
HARLINGEN, TX
NBC News

Covid vaccines prevented nearly a quarter-million deaths last spring

The Covid vaccination campaign in the United States cut hospitalizations and deaths by nearly half in the first six months of 2021, new research suggests. The shots saved nearly 241,000 lives and prevented almost 1.2 million hospitalizations, according to a model published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. But...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Labor Economics#Covid#The University Of Utah
lehifreepress.com

Omicron COVID surge worsens local worker shortage

Got an urge to pick up a couple dozen wings from your favorite local eatery? Lately, you may or may not be able to get your favorite fast-food meal. Worker shortages locally have been exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 surge of the Omicron variant. From fast food to the construction trades, employees are ill or missing, causing businesses to shorten hours or close.
LEHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for COVID-positive workers

Walmart Inc workers in the United States who must isolate or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive one week of paid leave instead of two under a new policy that aligns with a change in U.S. health guidance. A memo, seen by Reuters, sent on Tuesday to U.S....
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

As omicron surges, businesses concerned over liability issues

Businesses are concerned they could be liable for staff and visitors that test positive as the spread of COVID-19 remains high. As the omicron variant hampers the hospitality industry once again, infecting more employees given its contagious nature, business owners are treading cautiously. "Businesses across the U.S. are implementing even...
LABOR ISSUES
boreal.org

Video: Walz addresses concerns over omicron surge, testing shortages

State leaders are urging Minnesotans to be cautious amid the surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. At a press conference highlighting the Minnesota National Guard's role in helping long-term care facilities on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the COVID-19 surge is already straining health care capacity and will likely worsen in the coming weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy