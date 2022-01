COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Some members of the Coeur d’Alene City Council believe this year should be one with opportunities and challenges, with housing at the forefront. Councilwoman Kiki Miller said she plans to continue the work of leading the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership in providing solutions to local worker housing needs and other growth issues, as reported by KREM 2 news partners the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO