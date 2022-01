ATLANTA — Each year, thousands of Georgians gather for the state's annual 'Eggs & Issues' breakfast, an event that officially kicks off the state's legislative session. The breakfast also serves as an opportunity for leaders to set forth their goals for the upcoming year. Three of the top priorities highlighted at the event included tackling the state's labor shortage, expanding education access, and ramping up public safety efforts.

