Slovenia plans to quit burning coal in power stations by 2033, becoming the latest country to pledge to exit the dirtiest fossil fuel. The government said it will stop using coal for electricity by that year as part of a “fair transition” of its coal regions, according to documents released on Thursday. The plan comes after the Czech Republic last week said it will look to phase out coal by 2033, though that country stopped short of committing to a firm target.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO