Federal Judge Reject's Prince Andrew's Attempt To Throw Out Virginia Giuffre Lawsuit

By Gina Tron
 1 day ago
A federal judge has rejected Prince Andrew's request to dismiss a lawsuit against him by a woman who alleges he sexually abused her as a teen. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled on Wednesday that Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against the Prince Andrew, 61, should...

Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
imdb.com

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Alan Dershowitz has deposed ex-Victoria's Secret mogul Leslie Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Attorney Alan Dershowitz deposed ex-Victoria's Secret head Les Wexner in connection to his lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The detail was included in a motion by Dershowitz asking to exceed the 10-deposition limit in his suit. Dershowitz has accused Giuffre of making accusations against him in a bid...
BUSINESS
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty: Socialite's Family Already Planning Appeal But If All Fails, She May Result To Doing THIS

After assisting Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing adolescent girls, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six charges. The conviction came after a month-long trial that contained gruesome allegations of sexual exploitation of children related by four women who were assaulted as adolescents at the disgraced financier's mansions in New Mexico, New York, and Florida in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew Faces the Week That Could Destroy Him

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. No sweat. A crucial week for Prince Andrew lies ahead. Monday will see Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s...
CELEBRITIES
Law.com

Prince Andrew Likely Not Protected by 2009 Epstein Settlement, US Judge Says

"He is in the category of any person not entitled to use the settlement," said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. A Manhattan federal judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday that Prince Andrew could use a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged sex trafficking victim to avoid facing civil claims of sexual abuse in New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Channel

Judge: Prince Andrew can't halt lawsuit with domicile claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to block the progression of a lawsuit by claiming that a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 doesn't live in the U.S. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected the argument by the prince's lawyers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Comments / 0

