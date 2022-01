With the history of these two teams, what are some of your favorite games, plays, or memories from this rivalry? – JONATHAN CAGLEY / WEST VALLEY, UT. David: I'm afraid I'm a little on the young side, so my memories of the 90s are pretty fuzzy. I'll always remember where I was the day that George Teague knocked Terrell Owens off the star at midfield. Even as a young kid who didn't grow up a Cowboy fan, I realized at the time how cool and significant that was. One of the many great things about this job has been getting to learn about those games from people who played in them. It turns out, it's pretty cool when guys like Nate Newton and Charles Haley walk through your office on a regular basis.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO