A retrial date has been set for suspected Texas serial killer Billy Chemirmir in one of the many deaths he's been linked to. Court documents obtained by local outlet KXAS-TV show that Billy Chemirmir, 49, is now scheduled to be retried for capital murder on April 25 for the killing of Lu Harris, 81. Her 2018 slaying is one of 18 capital murder charges, all involving elderly women, that Chemirmir had been indicted on. Investigators have also linked him to six additional deaths between 2016 and 2018, the Dallas News reported in 2020, citing medical examiner reports and civil court filings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO