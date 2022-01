GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers activated tackle Billy Turner from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. Turner started 13 games at right tackle this year, but missed the final four games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury against the Chicago Bears on December 12th. He was also out for last Sunday’s game due to being placed on the COVID-19 list on January 3rd.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO