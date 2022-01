Offense Grade: A- The Illini offense had a very solid performance. They shot 47% from the field as a team and 36% from the three-point arc. Trent Fraizer had his best performance of the year, as he really controlled the game on both ends of the floor. Fraizer finished with a season-high 29 points and had five assists with only one turnover.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO