Q: Why is it wrong for Christians to work for riches? – M.H. A: The Bible does not condemn wealth, but Jesus did speak of the deceitfulness of riches. Those who have great wealth may tend to feel independent, to rely on and trust in their riches rather than in God, it can be the stumbling block in surrendering their lives to Christ. This is the story of the rich young ruler (see Luke 18:18-23). This is why Jesus said that it is difficult for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God (see Luke 18:24-25). He knows the motives, thoughts, and intents of the heart.

