MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has a new plan to help make sure students have the supervision they need.

Staffing shortages are hitting all work environments, including classrooms.

Shelby County Schools is looking for more substitute teachers, and they say they have a plan to put more money in the pockets of educators and hopefully bring in new teachers to help.

“We, along with so many other organizations, businesses, companies, school districts, are dealing with staffing shortages,” said SCS spokeswoman Jerica Phillips.

SCS has seen a drop in response from substitute teachers, especially during the pandemic.

Shelby County Schools restructured its pay for substitutes to bring in more help during these challenging times.

“Previously before the pandemic, we saw about a 90 percent response rate in our substitute teachers,” Phillips said.

Phillips told FOX13 that the percentage dropped at one point to 40 percent.

The district has decided to propose an opportunity to fellow educators and those who value education.

They have also upped the pay for certified substitute teachers to $23 an hour or $172 per day.

That’s up from $163 per day.

To be a non-certified substitute, all you need is a high school diploma and a willingness to learn how to serve, and you can make $15 per hour or up to $112 per day, up from $95 a day.

“The district has been committed to increasing teacher pay, all of those who support classrooms,” said Phillips.

Phillips said this is an essential move to make.

With the pandemic still going, she said this decision was a no-brainer.

“This was a very important opportunity for us to be able to compensate those substitute teachers who are also on the frontlines and the classrooms every day, especially during the pandemic,” said Phillips.

Shelby County Schools aims to recruit more substitute teachers with pay increase (Shelby County Schools)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

NEW SUBSTITUTE TEACHER COMPENSATION

Non-Certified substitute teachers - $112 per day/$15 per hour

High School Diploma and experience working with youth

Previously $95 per day with a bachelor’s degree required

Certified substitute teachers - $172 per day/$23 per hour

Valid TN teaching license in the area served

Previously $163 per day

Must meet all eligibility requirements

