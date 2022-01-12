ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Golf-Na expects PGA Tour players to push the limits on low scores

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kevin Na said ahead of his title defence at the Sony Open in Hawaii that he is impressed with how low scores are getting on the PGA Tour and he expects leaderboards to display more record-setting numbers. For world number 27 Na, who was speaking to...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

Paige Spiranac becomes Shot Scope Ambassador

Shot Scope, a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based game tracking and distance measuring smartwatches, as well as laser rangefinders, has named golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador. Backed by products that offer real-time on-course swing performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring, Shot Scope...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Push The Limits#Getting On#Golf Na#Reuters#The Pga Tour#Waialae Country Club#Spanish#Australian#American
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the little bet with Steve Williams

Tiger Wood shared on the Saturday Golf Channel broadcast an episode with his former swing coach, Butch Harmon, and his former caddie, Steve Williams. “We talked a lot about how hilly this course is, and back in the day, Tiger and his caddie, Steve Williams had a little bet,” Wood said.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Leading analyst believes Tiger could retire at 2022 Open Championship

In 2015, Tiger Woods made it clear just how much he loves the Old Course at St. Andrews, revealing he wants to play the course backwards in his lifetime. ”It’s brilliant–how you can play it so many different ways.” said Tiger “I’ve always wanted to play it one time–before I die I want to play it one time backwards.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tom Watson Masters News

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour had significant news to announce regarding the 86th Masters. It turns out Tom Watson will join Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters this year. Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, released an official statement on this move.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
mahoningmatters.com

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Might Have the Most Thankless Job in Golf

The PGA Tour's head honcho "looks a lot like the most unappreciated executive in sports," writes Morning Read's John Hawkins, who says it's time to give the man credit for what he does for Tour pros who don't seem to look much beyond their next paycheck. Poor Jay Monahan. Not...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy