Economy

New Zealand building consents rise in November

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand rose...

mix929.com

marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar extends gains

The New Zealand dollar has posted gains for a third straight day. Early in the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6886, up 0.56% on the day. The currency is on a tear, rising 1.62% so far this week. Strong risk sentiment boosts New Zealand dollar. There was plenty...
WORLD
The Guardian

2021 was New Zealand’s hottest year on record

Last year was New Zealand’s hottest year on record, according to the country’s National Institute of Water and Aeronautic Research (NIWA), and seven of the past nine years are among New Zealand’s warmest ever. The country’s steadily rising temperature brings increased risk of major floods, bushfires and storms.
ENVIRONMENT
thefastmode.com

New Zealand’s 2degrees and Orcon to Merge

Challenger telcos 2degrees and Orcon Group (Orcon) recently announced plans to merge, forming New Zealand’s third-largest integrated telecommunications company. The merger creates an even stronger challenger in the New Zealand telecommunications market with a comprehensive service and infrastructure offering across mobile, broadband, and energy services. The announcement follows managed...
ECONOMY
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / New Zealand Dollar Rate Rise to 2.00 in Early January

The Pound to New Zealand Dollar exchange rate approached the two-for-one level as Sterling rose and the Kiwi Dollar softened to open the new year in price action that was suggestive of a rough 1.98 to 2.00 range being set to prevail for GBP/NZD through the early days of January.
CURRENCIES
#Statistics New Zealand#Retirement#Reuters
Fox News

Auckland, New Zealand celebrates the New Year

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
mix929.com

Australia’s Crown gets higher buyout bid from Blackstone

(Reuters) – Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd said on Thursday U.S. investment giant Blackstone Inc raised its buyout offer to A$13.10 per share, an increase of A$0.60 apiece, after the casino firm last year said the previous bid was not compelling. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by...
ECONOMY
mix929.com

Euro zone investor morale rises slightly as mood stabilises

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose in January as economic momentum is not expected to slow down despite new virus variants and rising coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone increased to 14.9 from 13.5 in the previous month....
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

New Zealand welcomes 2022 with stunning firework displays

Auckland [New Zealand], December 31 (ANI): As the world is set to enter 2022 soon, New Zealand's Auckland becomes the first city in the world to welcome the new year. Fireworks lit up the night sky in Auckland and beams over the SkyTower in Auckland Harbour Bridge mark the celebration today.
WORLD
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
poundsterlinglive.com

Beware New Zealand Dollar Disappointment: Morgan Stanley

Above: File image of RBNZ Governor Orr. The RBNZ faces lofty rate hike expectations in 2022. The market anticipates the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to lead the charge to higher interest rates in 2022, but they are likely to disappoint against the lofty expectations held by investors warns a Wall Street investment bank.
WORLD
mix929.com

Capital flows to EM up in December, China offsets weakness elsewhere – IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Net capital flows to emerging markets rose last month from November and fell more than 75% year-on-year, with China the main recipient as investors fear other economies will continue to underperform due to COVID-19, a survey showed on Tuesday. Non-resident flows to emerging markets reached...
ECONOMY
dwell.com

Budget Breakdown: A New Zealand Architect Builds a Passive House for His Family for $490K

Around a decade ago, New Zealand–based architect Rafe Maclean designed a house. "We thought it was going to be thermally quite good and efficient. Then it was built and the clients moved in, and they gave me some very direct feedback: It was such an energy-hungry house to keep warm," recalls Rafe. "It hit a nerve, and it got me thinking, ‘How can I school myself here? I need to do better.’"
LIFESTYLE
Shore News Network

German exports rise, output falls slightly in November

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, as industrial output fell, data showed on Friday. The mixed data reflect the German economy’s struggles to overcome the bottlenecks as well as restrictions introduced to contain a spreading fourth wave of the coronavirus driven by the Omicron variant.
ECONOMY
AFP

Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented phenomenon: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them. The strange twist comes as a global shortage of computer chips amid the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled auto manufacturing, fueling a price increase for used vehicles, which in turn helped drive record US inflation last year. It "100 percent is a new trend," which is unlikely to end soon, said Aurelien Guillaud, owner of Arlington Auto Group (AAG), a car dealership based in Arlington, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital. Due to the shortage of new vehicles, there has been an influx of demand for used cars, he said.
ECONOMY
mix929.com

UK’s Countryside Properties plunges as CEO leaves after weak quarter

(Reuters) -Countryside Properties’ shares slumped nearly 28% on Thursday after the British housebuilder said its first-quarter performance was below expectations and Chief Executive Iain McPherson was stepping down immediately. The company forecast adjusted operating profit for the quarter more than halved, contrasting with upbeat news from rivals. Britain’s undersupplied...
BUSINESS
mix929.com

Greek American praised at hearing to become U.S. envoy to Athens

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – George Tsunis, a Greek American businessman who fumbled a 2014 Senate hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Norway and withdrew from consideration, won praise on Wednesday at a hearing on his nomination to be the U.S. envoy to Greece. Former U.S. diplomats have sharply criticized the...
FOREIGN POLICY
mix929.com

German panel recommends COVID-19 booster for all 12-17-year-olds

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s STIKO vaccine committee recommended on Thursday that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The committee said that the third dose should be the mRNA shot from BioNTech and Pfizer and should be given at the earliest three months after the child had their second shot.
WORLD
WWL-AMFM

Business: N.O. economic activity boom

Economic activity in the New Orleans area expanded at a moderate pace over the past 6 weeks, according to the latest regional assessment from the Fed. Labor markets remained tight and wage pressures grew. Retail sales were
NEW ORLEANS, LA

