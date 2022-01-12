St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving homicide

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the city of Eunice.

On January 7, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., the Eunice Police Department responded to shots being fired at Kim's Mart located at 611 East Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the body of 17-year-old Tyvon Favors.

The security video footage captured a black Nissan before the shooting in the parking lot. Favors walk in and out of the store. The vehicle then drove off and minutes later an unidentified shooter came from the back of the building with a firearm.

The shooter began firing at Favors who was standing outside of his vehicle. Favors then tried to run towards Hwy. 190 but was struck by a bullet and fell to the ground. The shooter ran up to Favors and continued to shoot him execution-style while he was on the ground and then fled towards Williams Street, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for the arrest of the shooter in this case.

Use the QR code at the bottom of the video, download the P3 app, or call 337-948-TIPS to submit your anonymous tips.

