ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving homicide

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1R7t_0dk73Kh000

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the city of Eunice.

On January 7, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., the Eunice Police Department responded to shots being fired at Kim's Mart located at 611 East Laurel Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the body of 17-year-old Tyvon Favors.

The security video footage captured a black Nissan before the shooting in the parking lot. Favors walk in and out of the store. The vehicle then drove off and minutes later an unidentified shooter came from the back of the building with a firearm.

The shooter began firing at Favors who was standing outside of his vehicle. Favors then tried to run towards Hwy. 190 but was struck by a bullet and fell to the ground. The shooter ran up to Favors and continued to shoot him execution-style while he was on the ground and then fled towards Williams Street, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for the arrest of the shooter in this case.

Use the QR code at the bottom of the video, download the P3 app, or call 337-948-TIPS to submit your anonymous tips.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Lafayette man who failed to appear for shooting trial arrested

A Lafayette man who failed to appear to face trial for allegedly shooting a police officer was arrested today. A trial for Chase Chaisson, 31, was scheduled to start on Monday, court records show. He was to stand trial on attempted first-degree murder, weapons and kidnapping charges, but he didn't show up and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: Eunice Police investigating Sunday violence

Eunice Police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday; they believe the incidents are related to a homicide that happened on Friday. A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot at about 5 a.m. Sunday; police have arrested the girlfriend of a man shot to death on Friday and accused her of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.
EUNICE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Eunice, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Eunice, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Shooting#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KATC News

Bookkeeper sentenced to five years in prison

A St. Mary Parish bookkeeper accused of fraud in the CMCI case has been sentenced to five years in prison. Karen Duhon, 67, of Berwick, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3.3 million in restitution.
MORGAN CITY, LA
KATC News

Pedestrian hit on Carmel Drive has died

A woman who was hit while walking on Carmel Drive has died, police say. Shantel Simpson, 30, of Lafayette, died from injuries she sustained in the Friday crash. No charges have been filed in this incident and remains under investigation, police say.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Officials: Discarded fireworks may have started church blaze

LEESVILLE, La. - Louisiana authorities say carelessly discarded New Year's fireworks may have started a blaze that destroyed much of a church. The state fire marshal's office says it hasn't determined a definite cause of the fire at Christian Living Fellowship in Leesville. But it says investigators found remnants of fireworks in the area where the fire started between the church and a shed.
LEESVILLE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy