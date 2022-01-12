ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Over 320,000 passengers push ORF to 2nd busiest December on record

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 16 hours ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 2021 holiday season was a busy one at Norfolk International Airport (ORF). In fact, it is now the second busiest December on record for ORF.

Airport officials reported a 97% increase in passenger activity for the month of December 2021 with 320,914 passengers going through Norfolk International. That is up from 158,026 passengers last December.

From January to December 2021 their total passenger count increased by 85.5% year-over-year. Officials say 3,311,121 passengers flew through the airport during that time period versus 1,785,135 passengers during the same period in 2020.

The December passenger numbers, however, were down from November. Officials previously said that it was their busiest November on record .

Norfolk’s cargo flights, meanwhile, saw a decrease during December 2021. 6,111,167 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport which is down 7.1% from last year.

Local airports to get millions in funding from bipartisan infrastructure act

This announcement comes about two months after the airport announced that a new parking garage had opened adding about 3,200 new parking spots for travelers and employees.

