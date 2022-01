I saw a post recently about baby formula being one of the most stolen items which was shocking. In fact, according to a New York Times report, some $4.3 billion worth of baby formula was stolen in the United States in 2017. While there are reports that it's stolen to mix with drugs or for resale on the black market, it is believed that a disproportionate amount of it is stolen out of necessity -- by parents just trying to feed their kids -- and that's sad.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO