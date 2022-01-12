ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. consumer prices rose 7% in past year, most since 1982

By Spectrum News Staff, Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices paid by U.S. consumer jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982 and the latest evidence that rising costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities are heightening the financial pressures on America's households. What You Need To Know. Prices paid by...

