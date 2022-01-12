ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

IL Supreme Court to decide if IL 'transportation lockbox' amendment applies to Cook County, as well as state govt

By Jonathan Bilyk
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 1 day ago

With potentially billions of tax dollars every year on the line, the Illinois Supreme Court will soon decide whether Illinois' so-called transportation lockbox constitutional amendment can be used to force Cook County and other local governments...

cookcountyrecord.com

Comments / 3

BDaisy
1d ago

finish these roads. Down town has been under construction for at least 15 years. Lets get this finished. Our taxes keep going up for it, while city streets, bridges get left unrepaired. Time to get it done.

Reply
2
 

Cook County Record

Judge: Punch clock fingerprint scans that violate IL biometrics law place employees at risk, justify insurance denial to employers

CHICAGO — A federal judge has ruled American Family Insurance isn’t obligated to defend or pay to protect a Kankakee-area McDonald’s franchisee from a class action lawsuit accusing the company of violating Illinois' biometrics privacy law in the way it required workers to scan their fingerprints when punching the clock at work.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Appeals court: Statute of limitations still paused for disabled person's lawsuit, even if her guardian sued another party

Illinois Third District Appellate Courthouse, Ottawa | IvoShandor [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]. An Illinois appellate panel has ruled a nursing home cannot use a two-year statute of limitations to escape a medical negligence claim from the guardian of a disabled person, even though the guardian had already filed suit against a hospital nearly three years earlier over those same injuries suffered by the disabled person while in care.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Lawsuit: Chicago vax passport mandate violated constitutional rights, illegally interferes with contracts

Cook County Record

Parents sue Chicago Teachers Union, ask judge to rule union's COVID 'remote work action' actually illegal strike

Cook County Record

Appeals panel: Architects can't be sued under Chicago ordinance allowing 'self-certification' of building code compliance

Honoring Illinois' Fallen

Honoring Illinois' Fallen

Cook County Record

Law firms seek $427K in worker fingerprint scan lawsuit vs Hyatt Hotels; Workers slated to get $1,500 each

From left: Attorneys Myles McGuire and James X. Bormes | Superlawyers.com; Law Office of James X. Bormes. A group of Chicago lawyers want $427,000 in fees for pressing a lawsuit against Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels, about 40% of a settlement fund established to end litigation against the hotel chain for allegedly improperly requiring workers to scan their fingerprints when punching the clock at work, allegedly breaching Illinois' biometric privacy law.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Judge again says city workers can't get an order to block city of Chicago, Illinois state vax employment mandates

CHICAGO — A federal judge once again has kneecapped a lawsuit from Chicago city workers seeking to halt city and state vaccine mandates. In an opinion issued Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied a preliminary injunction requested by more than 100 Chicago fire, water and transportation department employees. Those workers sued in October to stop Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot from ordering them to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cook County Record

George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund Now Accepting Grants from Businesses Near 38th Street & Chicago Avenue

Romanucci & Blandin issued the following announcement on Dec. 22. The family of George Floyd along with civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, L. Chris Stewart, Jeff Storms and other co-counsel today announce The George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund (The Fund) www.thegeorgefloyfund.org is now accepting grant applications to support businesses and organizations in Minneapolis.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Foxx, Cook County prosecutors could face possible sanctions for allegedly misleading public about Smollett case

Over the coming months, state regulators who oversee those working as attorneys in Illinois will be asked to decide whether Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and perhaps some of her top lieutenants should face any sanctions, not only for the way they may have mishandled the criminal case against Jussie Smollett, but also for allegedly making false and misleading statements to the public about the case and their decisions.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Cook County Record

ISBA Rural Practice Fellowship Program

Illinois State Bar Association issued the following announcement on Dec. 21. Apply for the 2022-23 Rural Practice Fellowship Program, which is designed to connect rural and small-town law firms looking to hire law clerks and associates with law students and newer attorneys in practicing law in rural parts of Illinois.
