IL Supreme Court to decide if IL 'transportation lockbox' amendment applies to Cook County, as well as state govt

Over the coming months, state regulators who oversee those working as attorneys in Illinois will be asked to decide whether Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and perhaps some of her top lieutenants should face any sanctions, not only for the way they may have mishandled the criminal case against Jussie Smollett, but also for allegedly making false and misleading statements to the public about the case and their decisions.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO