GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro will see temperatures dip down to around 20 degrees or even into the teens Friday night. That's happened less frequently in recent years. WFMY News 2 meteorologists said Greensboro typically averages 12 mornings below 20 degrees each year. That hasn't been the case recently. The temperature hasn't dropped below 20 since December 2020. It was the only day of that season that had temperatures in the teens.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO