Illinois State

Illinois court vacates approval of Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion

By Laura Sanicola
Reuters
Reuters
 11 hours ago
Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday vacated approval given by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to allow the expansion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline capacity up to 1.1 million barrels per day.

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) can transport about 570,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from North Dakota to the Midwest, though the company said in August it had completed a capacity expansion to 750,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline out of North Dakota's Bakken shale basin had been a source of controversy prior to its completion in 2017. Opponents said its construction destroyed sacred artifacts and posed a threat to pollute Lake Oahe, a critical drinking water supply, and the greater Missouri River.

Last year the pipeline withstood a legal challenge by Standing Rock Sioux and other adversaries to shut the pipeline. read more .

The decision allowed the pipeline to continue operating at least until a federal environmental review is completed, a process that is expected to take until March 2022. read more

Pipeline owners Energy Transfer (ET.N) and Dakota Access LLC had petitioned the commission for permission to add more pumping stations to the 570,000 barrel per day Illinois pipeline.

In 2020 the commission approved addition of pumping stations that would boost the pipeline's capacity over the objections of environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the National Resources Defense Council.

The groups appealed to the appellate court, which returned the case to the commission for further consideration on Wednesday.

The commission needed to consider the public need for the proposed improvement, but the court said the commission erroneously interpreted the public to mean the world, not the United States.

The court also found that the commission abused its discretion in finding irrelevant the objectors' evidence that the pipeline's operator, Sunoco (SUN.N), had been fined for safety and environmental violations.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola in Washington Editing by Leslie Adler, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-Biden weighing cuts to 2022 ethanol blending mandate proposal- sources

(Adds details, quotes, background) Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering lowering the 2022 ethanol blending mandate below the proposed 15 billion gallons amid backlash from the oil refining lobby and unions arguing the shrinking U.S. ethanol industry can no longer support the target, according to two sources familiar with the administration’s thinking.
POTUS
thesandpaper.net

Offshore Wind Fight Heads to Court as LBI Coalition Sues Feds

Earlier this week, Save Long Beach Island Inc., known locally as the LBI Coalition for Wind Without Impact, made good on its intention to sue an arm of the federal government for what it says is the agency’s failure to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and the U.S. Endangered Species Act during its selection process for turbine placement.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

