Harrison County, WV

Harrison County Commission proclaims Mary Ann Iquinto Day to honor long-time nurse

By Harley Benda
 16 hours ago

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – During the Wednesday morning meeting for Harrison County Commission, the commission marked Jan. 12, 2022, as Mary Ann Iquinto Day in a proclamation.

Surrounded by her friends, family and members of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department stood by her side as Commission President Susan Thomas read the proclamation to Iquinto.

Iquinto and Chad Bundy, Executive Director of the Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department, joked about how Iquinto first hired Bundy several years back.

Mary Ann Iquinto (WBOY Image)

Iquinto has worked as a registered nurse since Jan. 1970, giving Harrison County residents thousands of immunizations over the years.

She has also served on the Harrison County Board of Health, Medical Director fo Genesis Youth Crisis Center and as an administrator for Weston State Hospital, among other things.

Iquinto said she plans to keep enjoying life, even after retirement.

