NEW YORK — Interpace Biosciences on Wednesday said that it has commenced a previously announced $30 million rights offering. Under the terms of the transaction, Interpace is distributing nontransferable subscription rights to holders of its common stock and outstanding warrants, with each right entitling the holder to purchase 0.75 share of common stock at a price per whole share of common stock of $6.65.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO