Theater & Dance

Broadway is back with expanded entry rules for theatergoers

By Melissa Yeager
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies visiting Broadway shows in New York City will need to ensure that some of the youngest members are vaccinated following new entry rules that come into effect later this month. If you're eager to get through those playhouse doors, here's what you need to know about the latest...

broadwaynews.com

Broadway extends mask and vaccination policy for theatergoers through April 30

Broadway has extended its mask and vaccination policy for theatergoers through April 30, 2022, the Broadway League announced Monday. Children between the ages of five and 11 will be required to show full proof of vaccination to attend theater starting Jan. 29, in line with the new city mandate. As of December, children had been required to show proof of receiving one dose of the vaccine to attend a performance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

2 Broadway Shows Announce Temporary Closure Plans As Attendance Drops Across Industry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Broadway shows have announced plans to close temporarily and reopen later this year. The hit Broadway play “To Kill a Mockingbird” will close on Sunday. Based on the beloved Harper Lee novel, the Broadway play was adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and currently stars Greg Kinnear, who recently took over the lead role as Atticus Finch. “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened at the Shubert Theatre in December 2018. There are plans to move the production to the Belasco Theatre in June. The new musical “Girl from the North Country” is currently running at the Belasco. Wednesday, they announced they will end their run on Jan. 23 with plans to reopen in the spring. The musical features the songs of legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan and is set in a rural Minnesota town during the Depression. These closures come as Broadway is experiencing a big drop at the box office. According to the Broadway League, only 62% of tickets were sold for the week that ended on Sunday. That compares to 74% of tickets sold during the week that ended Jan. 2, and Broadway attendance for the week ending Dec. 26 was 75%.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Inside the Brutal Economics of Broadway’s Omicron Shutdowns

“It just turned into triage.” That’s how Anne Quart describes the past few weeks on Broadway. As senior VP of production and co-producer at Disney Theatrical, Quart saw first-hand the chaotic spate of disruptions, cancellations and closings prompted by the surging omicron variant, not just in New York but around the world, during the crucial holiday period. “You wake up in the morning, and you brace yourself as each company’s daily test results start to come in,” says Quart, who has day-to-day oversight of Disney’s global portfolio of 24 productions. “For about a week there, it felt like a tsunami.” So did...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Bob Dylan Broadway Musical ‘Girl From The North Country’ Announces Closing, Possible Spring Return

The acclaimed Bob Dylan musical Girl From The North Country will play its final Broadway performance at The Belasco Theatre on Jan. 23, with producers saying they’re in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to re-open in the spring after the Omicron surge subsides. The unusual announcement follows a similar plan confirmed by producers of Mrs. Doubtfire, which closed on Jan. 10 with the intention of returning to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 14. “Girl From The North Country is an important part of this season,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, in a statement. “We...
PERFORMING ARTS
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Drops 31% To $18 Million During First Week Of New Year As Omicron Surges

Broadway’s traditional post-holiday January doldrums teamed up with a slate of show closings and a national skyrocketing surge in Omicron cases to send box office tumbling by nearly a third last week. Combined grosses of $18 million for 27 Broadway productions were down 31% from the previous week’s $26 million. The figure – $18,251,734, to be exact – of box office tallies for the week ending Jan. 9 reflects drops in both attendance and ticket prices. Total attendance for the 27 productions was only 156,986, indicating that nearly 40% of available seats went unfilled. Last week’s box office total compares more favorably...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Girl From the North Country’ Latest Broadway Show to Go on Hiatus as COVID Wreaks Havoc

“Girl From the North Country,” a Broadway musical featuring Bob Dylan songs, will close on Jan. 23, but the show’s producers hope to open again in the spring. It’s the latest show, following “Jagged Little Pill,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and several others, to announce temporary or permanent early closures since the omicron variant reached New York City and sent COVID-19 cases climbing. With the virus still surging, a number of plays and musicals, including “The Music Man,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King,” had to halt performances around the holidays, which is the theater industry’s most profitable time...
THEATER & DANCE
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Maria Ewing death: Opera singer’s daughter Rebecca Hall leads tributes to ‘extraordinarily gifted artist’

Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
kdhx.org

‘Cats’ keeps theatergoers purring with a faithful staging of the fanciful musical

One of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s most successful shows, “Cats” remains a visual and musical treat. Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” the whimsical production is one that every musical theater fan should see -- at least once. And the current touring show on stage at the Fox Theater is an energetic bit of fun that does the original Broadway production proud.
ENTERTAINMENT

