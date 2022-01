Many of today’s gaming enthusiasts put a lot of value into how much time a game takes to complete. The average completion time for a game can give players a basic idea of how much content the title has, and to many players, the more content, the better. Of course, completion times do not help us distinguish substantial, worthwhile content from simple filler. But they can still make a powerful statement about the game’s perceived value, which has led to many developers and publishers boasting about these completion times as part of their advertising. The creators of the upcoming Dying Light 2 have recently done exactly this, saying that the game will take a whopping 500 hours to fully finish.

