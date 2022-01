As 2022 gets underway, the first new music releases of the year are already upon us. January will see the release of Elvis Costello & the Imposters' latest album, The Boy Named If, as well as a new LP by John Mellencamp, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which features three guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen. Jethro Tull will also release an anxiously awaited project, The Zealot Gene, their first album of new material in nearly two decades and their first to be released under the band name since 2003.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO