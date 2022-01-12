ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

What "black box" data could reveal about fatal Fayetteville shooting

 16 hours ago

GABoyyy
14h ago

There is definitely holes in this story and Mr. Walker can’t speak for himself so therefore if he jumped on the hood why was all the shots in his back…4 shots in the back!!!! (keep this in mind it’s common sense) if he would have shot him on the hood out of being scared then the shots should have been ALL FRONT SHOTS!!!!

Laurel Gaethke
15h ago

I mean no offense by this I'm sorry that this person got killed but who in their right mind would run out in the middle of the road and then jump on the truck and rip their wipers blades off I can understand the man was scared to death he had his family in there with him just don't make no sense I say do a toxicology report on him the man that jumped on the car that is that's my take on it anyway

Abnaaslt
16h ago

nothing. you jump on someone's car you get shot. would this be an issue if it was a black killing a white or a black killing a black I think not so again why is it an issue now.

