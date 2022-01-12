What "black box" data could reveal about fatal Fayetteville shooting
What "black box" data could reveal about fatal Fayetteville shooting. A vehicle's...www.wral.com
What "black box" data could reveal about fatal Fayetteville shooting. A vehicle's...www.wral.com
There is definitely holes in this story and Mr. Walker can’t speak for himself so therefore if he jumped on the hood why was all the shots in his back…4 shots in the back!!!! (keep this in mind it’s common sense) if he would have shot him on the hood out of being scared then the shots should have been ALL FRONT SHOTS!!!!
I mean no offense by this I'm sorry that this person got killed but who in their right mind would run out in the middle of the road and then jump on the truck and rip their wipers blades off I can understand the man was scared to death he had his family in there with him just don't make no sense I say do a toxicology report on him the man that jumped on the car that is that's my take on it anyway
nothing. you jump on someone's car you get shot. would this be an issue if it was a black killing a white or a black killing a black I think not so again why is it an issue now.
Comments / 9