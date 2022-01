Sunday’s loss by the Rams to the 49ers included not only wounded pride but a toe that may or may not be injured for quarterback Matthew Stafford. “He was just hobbled on,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday. “He had gotten hit on a third down earlier and he kind of came up limping a little bit. He doesn’t say [he’s hurting]. He’s so tough. It was maybe certain phases of your offense just a little bit more limited in terms of [his] ability to execute at the level that we all know he’s capable of. But it wasn’t like he was going to come out of the game. There’s just certain things that maybe you would potentially call on those scenarios that you’re not as comfortable with the ability to execute at the level that you want.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO