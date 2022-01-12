ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs soccer fit to be tied with Shadow Hills; Xavier Prep hoopster makes history

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 16 hours ago
As has become all too often the case this January, several high school sporting events slated for Tuesday were postponed, but the ones that played featured some outstanding performances.

There was a school-record point total for a Xavier Prep girls' basketball player. A Desert Empire League basketball team played impeccable defense to stay unbeaten. And crucial soccer results that will shape the boys' and girls' standings occurred. Here are the details:

Boys' soccer

Palm Springs 1, Shadow Hills 1: The Knights and Indians battled into the night and after the overtime session stayed deadlocked. The Indians were playing a man down for the second half and the overtime after a red card.

The Palm Springs goal was scored by Nick Sosa with an assist from Benji Dominguez, while Miguel Rivera had six saves in goal.

The Indians (8-3-3, 5-1-2 DVL) are slated to play at La Quinta on Thursday.

Girls' soccer

Palm Desert 2, La Quinta 1: The Aztecs picked up a crucial win to stay in the three-team mix atop the Desert Empire League standings.

Reagan Van Horn and Julia Dore notched the goals for the Aztecs, while Charlotte Poland and Maddox Trent each added assists.

Palm Desert is 5-1-1 in league play and is scheduled to play at Rancho Mirage on Thursday.

Girls' basketball

Xavier Prep 63, Rancho Mirage 14: Amoree Ferrel was the story on this night as the Saints sophomore scored 34 points, the most ever by a Xavier Prep girls' player. She made an insane 16 of 19 field goals. Rosalee Gutierrez added 11 points for Xavier Prep.

The Saints (7-1 in league play) host undefeated Shadow Hills on Thursday in the second of three games pitting the league's top two teams.

Wrestling

Aztecs at Doc Buchanan: The Doc Buchanan Invitational is one of the most coveted titles a high school wrestler can grab during the season, and a pair of Aztecs took home the top prize -- and the winner's cowboy hat -- during the exclusive invite Saturday.

Beau Mantanona won the 141-pound weight class and Daniel Herrera won the heavyweight weight class.

Brock Mantanona took fifth at 129 as the only other placer for the Aztecs, who finished seventh as a team in the event that includes only the best teams in the state.

To report a high school result, please e-mail sports@desetsun.com.

