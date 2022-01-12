Palmer Feed & Supply raises thousands of dollars for two San Angelo area nonprofits

SAN ANGELO — While it might be the middle of January, the holiday spirit is alive and well at Palmer Feed & Supply, whose annual Christmas-time fundraiser brought thousands of dollars to two local charities.

About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, a small group gathered at Palmer Feed & Supply, 1318 N. Chadbourne St., for the presentation of two checks to local organizations as part of the "Sack-it-Don't Wrap It" campaign.

Representatives from the West Texas Boys Ranch and Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding received the checks, each written with $2,270. This was $500 more than 2021's campaign, according to the release.

"It’s always amazing when we get to be part of something like this. Palmers has done this for many years for both organizations, … it’s just great to see the community step up and help us out," said Jeremy Vincent, CEO of the two charities.

Vincent mentioned the funds for the Boys Ranch will help them purchase clothes, gas and groceries.

"We love helping these two organizations," said Bridget Scott, general manager for Palmer Feed. "Sonrisas and the Boys Ranch are related to the agricultural and equine industries that Palmer Feed serves. But more importantly, they help young people and reflect the generosity and the commitment to others that San Angelo is known for."

Scott said this was their "biggest year ever" for the campaign.

“This is our biggest year ever, we wrapped 756 total packages, which is 150 more than last year,” Scott said. “It was an awesome year. (We were) super excited about the community coming in, bringing presents and helping us support the local organizations.”

"Sack-it-Don't Wrap It" campaign: what it is and how you can participate

The "Sack-it-Don't Wrap It" campaign is an annual Christmas-time fundraiser run by Palmer Feed & Supply. The family behind the story has sewn holiday gifts into feed bags instead of wrapping them for at least three decades, according to the release.

People can bring their gifts to Palmer Feed & Supply and have them "sacked" for a $3 donation, which the store matches. That money is donated to local charities.

"In addition to numerous types of goods donations and hosting of fundraising events, Palmer has donated well over $30,000 in cash donations in recent years," according to the release.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.