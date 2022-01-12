In the Suburbs: It’s not the disease, it’s the word

Hosea and Lauren Rosenberg, owners of Blackbelly restaurant, are among the local parents pushing for new research and treatment to help cure their child’s rare disease. In March 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the country, Hosea and Lauren Rosenberg’s world had already come to a halt. Days before the pandemic forced the couple to shut down their Boulder restaurants, Blackbelly and Santo, they learned that their then two-year-old daughter, Sophie, had multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis (MCTO), a painful, progressively crippling genetic disorder that can be life-threatening due to its accompanying kidney failure. Sophie shares the disease with approximately 30 to 50 other people on the planet.
Comments / 0