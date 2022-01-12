In the Suburbs: It’s not the disease, it’s the word

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. “What is the incubation period for COVID?” -Deborah You can develop symptoms two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, though with the Omicron variant, symptoms usually begin within three days. And people are most infectious one to two days before they develop symptoms and then for about two to three days into the illness. “How accurate are the home...

