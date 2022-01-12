ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery's Morgan Gallery features work of Anita Loomis

KITTERY - Now showing at the Morgan Gallery located in the Kittery Community Center at 120 Rogers Road in Kittery is a collection of 25 original watercolor and oil paintings by artist Anita Loomis.

The show, "Stories of Color by a Practiced Hand," featuring the work of Anita Loomis, is presented by the Kittery Community Center Visual Arts Committee and runs through March 25. The exhibit is free, and hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4p.m.

In light of COVID-19, a reception event is yet to be determined. You can find out more about the exhibit at kitterycommunitycenter.org/the-arts/#morgan-gallery.

Loomis, who recently moved to Kittery and opened Loomis Gallery in 2020, is a New England artist whose work has shown in the Boston area and internationally. Find out more about Loomis’s work at anitaloomis.com/

