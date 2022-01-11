Lumsden, Smith earn weekly conference honors for Mountaineers

LA GRANDE — Two Mountaineers recently earned Cascade Conference player of the week honors after strong performances this past weekend.

Men’s basketball guard Cooper Lumsden and men’s wrestler Jay Smith were both named player of the week in their respective sports in an announcement from the Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday, Jan. 10.

Lumsden was electric in his first career start against Multnomah on Jan. 8, scoring a career-high 32 points and nine assists. He added five rebounds and converted all 12 of his free-throw attempts.

Lumsden was firing right from the start, going 7-for-16 from the field and 6-for-13 from 3-point range. The freshman only turned the ball over four times despite playing the full 40 minutes and functioning as the team’s main source of offense in a 102-93 victory over the Lions.

The near double-double for Lumsden was much needed for a short-handed Mountaineers squad in a solid conference victory. Including a COVID-19 forfeit by Warner Pacific on Jan. 7, Eastern has earned victories in its last three contests. The Mountaineers currently stand at sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with a 4-5 conference record and 10-7 overall record. Up next, Eastern will travel to Kirkland, Washington to face off with Northwest (6-8, 3-6) at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

Sophomore wrestler Jay Smith had a strong weekend for the No. 20 Mountaineers, earning two dual wins and helping Eastern defeat conference opponents Arizona Christian 30-12 and No. 18 Embry-Riddle 36-15.

The 197-pound wrestler defeated Arizona Christian’s Va Ili by a 3-1 decision on Jan. 7 to guide Eastern to a come-from-behind victory. The Mountaineers trailed 12-10 midway through the match but went on to win 30-12. On the following day, Smith defeated Embry-Riddle’s Michael Densmore by a 8-4 decision to help the Mountaineers roll past the Eagles 36-15.

Smith is 17-8 on the year, which is a team high in victories for Eastern. This week’s Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s wrestler of the week will look to lead the Mountaineers to success as the team faces three more conference duals before taking part in the conference championships in Havre, Montana, on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.